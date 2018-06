Police have found a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen in Leeds.

Martyna Rocka had last been in Harehills at around 3pm yesterday.

West Yorkshire Police earlier issued an appeal for information on her whereabouts.

In an update, the force said: “Martyna Rocka, from Leeds, who was the subject of an earlier missing persons appeal, has now been found safe and well.

“We would like to thank everyone who assisted in sharing the appeal.”