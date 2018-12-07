Missing Leeds girl Ellie McGowan last seen at London Kings Cross

A girl who is reported missing from Leeds was last seen in London Kings Cross station.

Ellie McGowan, 15, from Leeds, was reported missing on yesterday.

She was last seen at London Kings Cross station at around 6.20pm on the same day.

She is described as a white female, slim build, 5ft 9ins, short dark hair.

She was last seen wearing dark coloured jeans with rips at the knees, dark jacket and hooded top underneath. She was wearing white trainers.

It is thought that she might be travelling towards Southend on Sea or the Southampton area.

Police say they are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with any information about her is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number *1163 of December 6.