Myrtle Tavern pub raid in Leeds: Police release statement after sledgehammer robbery

The landlord of a Leeds pub was forced to lock himself upstairs with his partner as hooded armed raiders smashed their way in and snatched a safe.

West Yorkshire Police this morning released a statement after Scott Westlake posted on the Myrtle Tavern's Facebook page following the raid last night.

A force spokesman said: "At 12:04am in the early hours of this morning (11/2), police received a report of offenders breaking into The Myrtle Tavern public house, in Parkside Road, Meanwood.

"The landlord and his partner had locked themselves in the living quarters upstairs on hearing the noise shortly before midnight.

"Four hooded males had used a sledgehammer to smash a glass panel before unbolting a side door from the car park.

"They entered the bar area and removed a safe and till containing cash before leaving the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the offence.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13190075254 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."