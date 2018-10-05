`

New Leeds co-working space with rooftop bar and secret garden to open next week

A trendy new office complex with its own rooftop bar and secret garden is set to open in Leeds.

Avenue HQ, which provides co-working space for freelancers, is opening a new site in a Grade II-listed building on East Parade on October 8.

The exterior of Avenue HQ on East Parade

There are 35 private offices and 300 co-working stations.

The building is also home to East Parade Social - a bar and restaurant with its own roof terrace, coffee shop and secret garden which is open to the general public.

Avenue HQ already has a similar site in Liverpool and the Leeds space is its second. It was originally due to open in August.

Shared work spaces - where individuals rent a desk and have access to office and social facilities - are already popular in London and the sector is now growing in regional cities.

The East Parade Social bar and restaurant

Avenue HQ's CEO Matthew Kennedy said:

“People want a lifestyle, it’s not just 9-5 working anymore, and that’s what Avenue HQ offers. A lot of small businesses fail due to social isolation, our approach to co-working and community combats this directly.

“This type of working is the future and we encourage anyone who’s been thinking about changing their approach to work-life balance to come and check out the space during Leeds Business Week.”

East Parade Social is open to tenants and the public from 8am-11pm, Sunday - Thursday and 9am - midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

The bar will be open to the public

