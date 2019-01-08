Nintendo Mario Kart VR game fun at Cardigan Fields in Leeds

It Is a living room favourite that has seen families and friends compete on a virtual track with their favourite Nintendo characters.

And gaming enthusiasts can now take their love of Mario Kart to the next level with a new a virtual reality experience in Leeds.

The Mario Kart VR (Virtual Reality) experience gives people the chance to race through the Super Mario Bros world of Mushroom Kingdom, as Luigi, Peach, Yoshi or Mario himself.

With virtual banana skins and turtle shells, players sit in specially-designed karts to track their movements.

The VR Zone Portal experience is now available at the city’s popular Cardigan Fields retail park development, in Kirkstall.

The latest attraction is based inside the arcade lobby area at the Hollywood Bowl bowling alley, at the retail park off Kirkstall Road, where visitors can try the game.