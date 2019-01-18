'Over 500' new jobs could be created in region after announcement of Channel 4's move to Leeds

Channel 4's impending move to Leeds is already attracting businesses to the city and could pave the way for hundreds of new jobs in the region, a report has suggested.

The paper, set to go before the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) enterprise partnership board next week, claims there have already been enquiries from businesses to move their operations to the city following the announcement from the broadcaster last October.

It added that technology firms from Estonia and India have also recently moved to the city, bringing dozens of new jobs.

The broadcaster has said it will relocate at least 300 of its own jobs as part of Channel 4's move.

The report stated: "The team has received 11 new enquiries since the last report with various locations in scope within the Leeds City Region including three major opportunities with the potential to create over 500 jobs.

"Three enquiries are related to growth or new inward investment opportunities linked to the Channel 4 announcement."

The report added that two international companies working in the technology sector have also moved to Leeds.

Indian IT company Mastek has brought 70 jobs to the city at its new national graduate centre in Leeds. It has clients including the NHS and Ministry of Defence.

Estonian firm Fitek has also opened an office to Leeds. The firm specialises in online invoices.

The report said: "There have been two new inward investment successes supported by the team since the last report in November including the team’s first success through the new investor development programme.

The report will be discussed at the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership Board meeting on Wednesday, January 23.