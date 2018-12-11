Panto star Christopher Biggins spotted outside First Direct Arena following Mariah Carey's Leeds show

Star of stage and screen Christopher Biggins took a break from his hectic Pantomime schedule to see pop superstar Mariah Carey in Leeds.

The 69-year-old actor is currently performing in Aladdin at Bradford's Alhambra Theatre - but made the short trip to Leeds to see the American singer on Monday evening at the First Direct Arena.

The former I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here winner was spotted by numerous fans following the show including taxi driver Faraz Khan, who managed to grab this picture.

Biggins is performing alongside comedian Billy Pearce and pop star Simon Webb in this year's panto, which runs until January 20.

He made his name as Lukewarm in the BBC sitcom Porridge, and has gone on to appear in many shows both on TV and on stage.

Carey was in Leeds as part of her Christmas tour.

READ: Cher announces UK tour - how to get tickets for Leeds First Direct Arena show

Back in 2016, she kept 10,000 fans at the same venue waiting when she was 45 minutes late for her appearance on stage after travelling to Leeds from a London hotel.