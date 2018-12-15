"Photo of a ghost taken with a potato": Social media reacts to Police CCTV appeal from Leeds

Have your say

A West Yorkshire Police CCTV appeal has caused quite the stir on social media.

The image was shared as part of the force's attempt to track down a woman linked to an assault on November 25, 2018.

However, the quality of the CCTV still has been called into question by social media users.

Writing in the Yorkshire Evening Post's Crime and Incident Facebook group, Mikhail Khodorkovsky said: "Photo of a ghost taken with a potato," before adding "I believe her name is hatchet face and was last seen getting her flu jabs."

Ann Jones said: "I saw them on Dr Who a few weeks ago."

Mick James said: "Ha ha she's the devil in disguise."

Jordan Cliff wrote: "This is a joke lol iphones take better pictures these days."

Phil Lovebuzz Marsden said: "Is it Reagan from the Exorcist?"

Of course, West Yorkshire Police can only use the footage and images available at the time and any footage that helps track a wanted person is helpful.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident they are advised to call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference LD3998.