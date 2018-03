Police in Leeds have issued an appeal for information as officers search for a missing 15-year-old girl.

West Yorkshire Police said Natalie Kudrikova is from the Chapeltown area of Leeds.

She is described as 4ft 7in and slim, with long, straight brown hair which falls to the middle of her back.

She was wearing a black leather jacket with brown trim, dark blue jeans and black boots when last seen.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 999, quoting log 1351 of March 8.