Police officers in Leeds now searching for this missing teenager from Horsforth School

Officers are searching for a teenager who has gone missing in Leeds.

Jodie Roberts, 14, was last seen at Horsforth School, in Lee Lane East, yesterday (Monday).

Police are now trying to trace the teenager and have appealed for anyone who has seen her to get in touch.

She is described as white, with long brown hair and was last seen wearing black trousers, a white shirt and a black V-neck jumper with a white trim and the school's logo.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 1494 of Monday, November 27.