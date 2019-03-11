Progress on Leeds homeless deaths review may take a year from announcement

Leeds Safeguarding Adults Board (LSAB) committed to carrying out its own reviews of adults who have died while living “street-based lives”.

Eleven of the 22 deaths the Bureau of Local Journalism counted in the region over 18 months - released today - were in Leeds.

LSAB today said it was working with “well-respected independent consultant” and those with “lived experience” on the safeguarding review.

Progress would be reported in late summer, the authority said - a year after the original announcement in June 2018.

It is understood that because Leeds is the first to undertake such a review, its complex and sensitive nature could be why it is taking time.

Independent chairman of the board, Richard Jones CBE, said: "Leeds Safeguarding Adults Board is currently working with a well-respected independent consultant, Housing Link and importantly with people with lived experience on the safeguarding review of adults who have died while living street-based lives in Leeds.

"Progress will be reported in late summer."