Search still on for second person 24 hours after stabbing near Leeds College of Building

A second suspect is still at large more than 24 hours after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police are still hunting for a person who they believe was involved in an affray which saw a 16-year-old boy arrested and taken to hospital with a stab wound.

The incident happened at around 4pm yesterday (Monday, January 7) in the Regent Street area near to Leeds College of Building and Lovell Park.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested and then taken to hospital where he received treatment for a non-life threatening stab wound.

Police confirmed this morning that enquiries were still ongoing in relation to the second male.

The college's North Street campus opened as normal today.

"Enquiries are ongoing to trace another male who is believed to have been involved."