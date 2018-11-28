Strip Fortnite warning to parents from Leeds primary school

A Primary school in Leeds has issued a warning to parents about an emerging trend called 'strip Fortnite', in which people are encouraged to take their clothes off on webcam.

Middleton St. Mary's Primary School posted the warning to parents on their Facebook page on Monday (November 26).

Middleton St Mary's says that this poses the risk of indecent images being shared of children while playing the game.

In it, they say they have been made aware of an 'emerging trend' in which people playing online computer game Fortnite, which has a user age restriction of 12-years-old, have to strip their clothes off when they achieve a kill (elimination from the game).

Warning in full:

"The School Nursing Team have suggested that we share the following information with you:

"Many of you may be aware of the risks and concerns around children playing the online game Fortnite, which has a 12 rating but is played by much younger children.

"We have been made aware of an emerging trend, where people are playing strip Fortnite using webcams. The rule is that when you achieve a “kill” (elimination) you have to strip off, potentially adding an additional risk from children being exposed to and/or sharing indecent images whilst playing the game.

"Please could you share this information with parents, colleagues and schools and remind them that any inappropriate/unlawful contact with children online needs to be reported."

What is Fortnite?

Fortnite is an online computer game released in 2017 and developed by Epic Games.

It is available on PlayStation 4, Android, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, iOS, Macintosh operating systems and Microsoft Windows.

Currently, Fortnite is distributed as two different games, though each game uses the same engine and has similar graphics, art assets, and game mechanics. Fortnite: Save the World and Fortnite: Battle Royale.

Fortnite has been nominated and won several industry awards, including Best Multiplayer, Best Animation and Mobile Game of the Year.

Fortnite has a PEGI rating of 12, PEGI have said this is due to the: 'frequent scenes of mild violence. It is not suitable for persons under 12 years of age'.

How do the developers describe Fortnite?

"Fortnite is the living, action building game from the developer formerly known as Epic MegaGames.

"You and your friends will lead a group of Heroes to reclaim and rebuild a homeland that has been left empty by mysterious darkness only known as "the Storm".

"Band together online to build extravagant forts, find or build insane weapons and traps and protect your towns from the strange monsters that emerge during the Storm.

"In an action experience from the only company smart enough to attach chainsaws to guns, get out there to push back the Storm and save the world.

"And don't forget to loot all the things."