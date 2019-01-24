The UK’s first Doctor Who Escape Room opens in Leeds

The UK’s first official Doctor Who live escape game is opening in Leeds tomorrow.

Featuring the Cybermen, one of the Time Lord’s oldest enemies, Worlds Collide is the thrilling new escape room game from BBC Studios and Escape Hunt.

It launches on January 25 at The Light Shopping Centre and will be playable at Escape Hunt venues across the country in the next few months.

Teams of up to six become the Doctor’s new friends and are transported into the future to the offices of ChronosCorp HQ. Here, eccentric billionaire Alastair Montague’s efforts to develop commercial time travel have caused a tear in the fabric of space and time, which the Cybermen will use to attack Earth.

The players are given 60 minutes to work out how to close the tear before the Cybermen break through, using only what remains of Montague, his prototype time engine and the extensive collection of time-related artefacts acquired over the course of his experiments. The fate of the universe rests in their hands – if they take too long the human race will be ‘upgraded’.

Tickets for Doctor Who: The Live Escape Game, Worlds Collide are on sale now at Escapehunt.com/DoctorWho