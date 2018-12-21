Broad Lane, Sandford Between Whitecote Hill & Waterloo Lane

These are the locations of mobile speed cameras in Leeds over Christmas

These are the mobile speed camera locations for next week, as published by West Yorkshire Police and Leeds Council.

Where are the mobile speed cameras in Leeds this week?

A653 Dewsbury Road, Leeds city centre. Between Holmes Street and Victoria Road
Broad Lane, Sandford Between Whitecote Hill and Waterloo Lane
A653 Dewsbury Road, Woodkirk Between Quarry Lane and Lowry Road
A58 Easterley Road, Leeds, between Oakwood Lane roundabout and Boggart Hill Drive
