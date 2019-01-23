This is Leeds' answer to Marie Kondo - the professional de-clutterer from Chapel Allerton

You may have heard of professional cleaners, but have you ever heard of a professional de-clutterer? Well that’s exactly what this woman from Chapel Allerton does for a living.

Lesley Naylor, 53, owns her own business de-cluttering houses across Yorkshire.



She spends her days sorting out other people’s storage, organising their wardrobes and helping them to halt the hoarding.



Clients range from families who are moving house to 10-year-old boys or people who just don’t know where to start when it comes to clutter.



The bug for being organised began as a child but Mrs Naylor worked in education before taking the leap and starting her own business.



She said: “I stepped in at the last minute to help a friend who was just days away from giving birth but was really stressed trying to get her new house ready.



“We managed to get it done in just one day she said I had to start doing this for a living.



“We don’t all live in Buckingham Palace – I help people live with the space that they’ve got.”



It is not just being organised that leads people to request Mrs Naylor’s services – she said the best part of her job is releasing people from bad times and the things holding them back.



She said: “I help people through transitions in their lives. Perhaps people who have lost loved ones and people who have been through serious health problems who need help to move on.



"I’ve found that a lot of people who have beaten illness tend to keep all the leaflets and equipment just in case the worse happens but it means they can’t move forward.



“Getting rid of the negative things is very important because it helps them to realise that they’ve beaten the illness and it’s time for them to live their life for now rather than worry about what could be.”



Mrs Naylor said she never tells people what to get rid of, but helps them to figure out what is important.



She said: “Homes should take care of you, not the other way around. It’s about celebrating and keeping the lovely things and getting rid of the clutter that is holding you back.”

Visit: www.cluttertherapy.uk