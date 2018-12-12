This is why an Otley takeaway owner has been fined more than £6,000

The owner of a takeaway in Otley has has been ordered to pay out over £6,000.

An investigation by Leeds City Council licensing enforcement officers found that Best Kebab, on Westgate in Otley, had repeatedly breached the licence terms and conditions.

In March 2016 the takeaway was granted a licence for the sale of late night refreshment from Sunday to Thursday, 11pm to midnight, and Friday and Saturday, 11pm to 12.30am.

After a number of complaints were made alleging the establishment was selling hot food well past the times permitted by its licence, and following an investigation by Leeds City Council licensing enforcement officers, an application for the review of the premises’ licence was launched by the council.

Mr Sajid Khan, the licence holder of the premises, appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on November 21 to appeal against the decision of the council to revoke Best Kebab’s licence, however the decision was upheld by the District Judge and Mr Khan was ordered to pay full costs to Leeds City Council, totalling £6349.30.

In setting out the grounds for the review, Leeds City Council referenced the numerous warning letters it had sent to Mr Khan, as well as unannounced compliance visits as a result of breaches to the licence conditions.

During these visits, an undercover officer from the council attended Best Kebab and was able to buy hot food out of the licensed hours where hot food can be sold.

Following this, Mr Khan was reminded, both verbally and in writing, of the current permitted licensed hours and he was notified that Best Kebab would continue to be monitored for compliance.

READ MORE: Shed business owner who threatened female in Wakefield ordered to pay out £3,350

Following an incident outside the premises at 2am on Sunday, November 5, which the police attended, an enforcement officer from the council visited Best Kebab to make enquiries. Mr Khan was unable, on request from the officer, to produce CCTV footage from the night in question. He explained a CCTV system had not been installed at the premises, despite the fact that a requirement of the licence was to have a suitable CCTV system in operation.

The officer instructed Mr Khan to install a suitable CCTV system. He was once again reminded about his current permitted licensed days and hours.

On multiple occasions following this, the establishment was found to be open and serving hot food past the permitted licensed hour.

On Friday, February 16 2018 a licensing enforcement officer re-visited Best Kebab and asked to view the CCTV system and Mr Khan pointed to two cameras in the shop.

When the officer asked to view the CCTV footage, it was then that Mr Khan admitted he had not installed a hard-drive or monitor. He was reminded that he was continuing to commit breaches of his licence.

READ MORE: Everything we know about man found dead under viaduct in Leeds city centre

Although the CCTV cameras were properly installed after this visit, the footage viewed at a further visit showed customers in the shop after the final hour of the premises licence.

As the council’s decision was upheld by the District Judge, Mr Khan was ordered to pay full costs to Leeds City Council, totalling £6349.30, and the licence for the sale of late night refreshments at Best Kebab is now revoked.

READ MORE: Bouncer 'relieved of his duties' after double amputee beaten up at Leeds bar Headrow House

John Mulcahy, Chief Officer of Elections and Regulatory at Leeds City Council, said:“It is crucial that takeaways and other businesses within the Leeds area are aware of the various licences they need for their premises if they choose to undertake certain activities.“In this case, Mr Khan was warned on numerous occasions that he was not complying with the conditions on his licence, and was given opportunities to rectify the situation, which he failed to do.“This conviction shows how important it is for businesses to have the right licences for their premises.”