Police have arrested two people in Leeds as part of an ongoing investigation.

Officers were on the scene near the Aldi store in Skinner Lane at the edge of the city centre.

West Yorkshire Police said it is "conducting an ongoing criminal investigation in Leeds", but added no further details.

"Two males have been arrested and taken into police custody.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Following some reports, the force also added: "There has been no police firearms discharged."