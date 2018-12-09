Two people charged with murder in Leeds over death of man found with injuries in Harehills

Have your say

Two people have been charged with murder after a man died in Leeds.

Officers were called to a home in Ashton View, Harehills, on Thursday after a 34-year-old man suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police today (Sunday) said a 35-year-old man, of Ashton View, Harehills, and a 24-year-old woman, of Harehills Avenue, Harehills, have now been charged with murder.

They have been remanded into custody and will appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Monday).