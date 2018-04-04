UPDATE: Services at a Leeds train station expected to be affected all day after landslip

A landslip is expected to cause travel disruption at a train station in Leeds for the remainder of Wednesday, with a number of services cancelled.

The landslip, which happened between Guiseley and Kirkstall Forge last night, has affected trains passing through Guiseley station all morning, and is set to be in place for the remainder of the day.

The Northern Rail website says: "A significant landslip has occurred between Guiseley and Kirkstall Forge.

"This landslip occurred near the railway and moved a tree so that it has become unstable.

"Network Rail are on site now working to clear the tree from the line and ensure that it is safe for trains to run through, and as a result of the direct line from Ilkley to Leeds is blocked."

A spokesperson for Northern added: "Disruption is expected to last for the rest of the day."

Departures:

Leeds 8:52 Cancelled

Ilkley 9:14 Cancelled

Leeds 9:24 Cancelled

Ilkley 9:46 Cancelled

Leeds 9:52 Cancelled

Ilkley 10:14 Cancelled

Leeds 10:24 Cancelled

Arrivals:

Ilkley 8:52 Cancelled

Leeds 9:13 Cancelled

Ilkley 9:24 Cancelled

Leeds 9:46 Cancelled

Ilkley 9:52 Cancelled

Leeds 10:13 Cancelled

Ilkley 10:24 Cancelled

Passengers are being advised to check their journeys at journeycheck.com/northern