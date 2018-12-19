Urgent appeal to trace missing Leeds man from Harehills

Police have issued an urgent appeal to trace a man who has gone missing in Leeds.

Jonathan Stringer, 35, was last seen at his home in Harehills at about 2pm yesterday (Tuesday).

He was reported missing at around 7pm and officers say they are now concerned for his welfare.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are very concerned for Jonathan’s welfare and urgently need to find him and check that he is okay.

“We have been carrying out searches of the area along with other enquiries and those will be continuing today. We would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in establishing his whereabouts.”

Mr Stringer has been described as being white, 5ft 7ins tall, slim, with long, brown hair just above shoulder-length.

He was last seen wearing a three-quarter length brown woolen jacket, work overalls and black work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101, quoting log number 1459 of December 18