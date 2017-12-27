Video: Familiarity helps breed content for Leeds United after win at Burton

HEAD coach Thomas Christiansen said his Leeds United side were more confident than ever after finally flooring Boxing Day’s hosts Burton Albion to move within five points of the Championship’s top two.

United looked to be heading for a first defeat in six games when trailing 1-0 at the Pirelli Stadium following Tom Naylor’s strike on 29 minutes.

Pablo Hernandez scores a magnificent equaliser for Leeds United, curling a free-kick around the defensive wall, and they went on to win 2-1 at Burton Albion (Picture: Tony Johnson).

Leeds had dominated the first half, but appeared on course for a second successive loss at Burton, eight months on from their deflating 2-1 defeat last April that took United’s play-offs destiny out of their own hands.

But United drew level through a stunning free-kick from Pablo Hernandez in the 61st minute and the Whites then netted the winning goal just three minutes later when Ronaldo Vieira played in Kemar Roofe who coolly beat Stephen Bywater to net his tenth goal of the campaign.

The victory marked United’s fourth Championship win in succession and a return of 16 points from a possible 18 has taken fifth-placed Leeds to within sight of the division’s automatic promotion places.

United led the division after a return of five victories and two draws from their first seven games under Christiansen, but a run of seven defeats in nine sent the Whites tumbling down the table and out of the play-off places.

I believe it’s better in the sense that we have more experience now. Everyone knows each other better – what I want from them and what I can expect from them Leeds United head coach, Thomas Christiansen

But Leeds now have a four-point cushion to those teams out of the top six and with second-placed Bristol City in their sights, Christiansen said his men were now better than ever having learned valuable lessons from their recent barren run.

Asked if his squad had regained the level of confidence shown in their early season unbeaten run, Christiansen said: “I believe it’s better.

“I believe it’s better in the sense that we have more experience now. Everyone knows each other better – what I want from them and what I can expect from them – and we’ve lived through a situation of a bad run.”

Leeds dominated the opening exchanges at the Pirelli and squandered their best chance in the 21st minute when Roofe fired just wide after a fine pass from Eunan O’Kane.

Leeds United's Pablo Hernnandez celebrates his equaliser at the Pirelli Stadium. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The in-form Whites were then hit with a Boxing Day sucker punch in the 29th minute when Naylor capitalised on slack defending to finish at the far post.

United looked flattened and Jamie Allen squandered a brilliant chance as Burton countered two on one just before the break.

The Brewers also passed up two fine chances shortly after the interval. First Marvin Sordell curled a decent effort just wide before Naylor placed a free header straight at Felix Wiedwald.

However, a superb free-kick from Hernandez levelled matters in the 61st minute and a delightful pass from Vieira sent Roofe away to score the winning goal for Leeds just three minutes later.

Burton Albion: Bywater, Brayford, Allen, Turner, Scannell (Miller 87), Akins, Dyer, Flanagan, Naylor, Sordell, Buxton. Unused substitutes: Ripley, Warnock, McFadzean, Palmer, Akpan, Sbarra.

Leeds United: Wiedwald, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Berardi, Vieira (Phillips 77), O’Kane, Cibicki (Lasogga 75), Hernandez, Alioski (Pennington 90), Roofe. Unused substitutes: Lonergan, Anita, Grot, Shaughnessy.

Referee: Darren Bond.