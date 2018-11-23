Watch the jaw-dropping moment a Leeds gymnast flies through the air to break world record

This incredible video shows a high-flying gymnast from Leeds propel himself almost SIX metres through the air to claim a new Guinness World Record.

Daredevil Ashley Watson launched his body between two sets of horizontal bars standing 5.87m apart at Leeds Gymnastic Club - the same length as three double beds back to back.

The 26-year-old can be seen swinging his body around one of the bars three times to gather incredible momentum.

He then lets go and completes a double backflip in the air before grasping hold of the other horizontal bar.

Ashley then raises his arms and exclaims "come on, that was so clean" and has since posted a picture proudly posing with his world record breaking certificate.

Ashley, who has been in the Great Britain gymnastics squad since the age of 15, succeeded on his eighth attempt.

He has previously competed at British and European Championships on the parallel and high bars.

He has now been awarded the Guinness World Record for the 'longest backflip between two horizontal bars'.

The record was claimed at Leeds Gymnastics Club, with two independent witnesses and a chartered surveyor measuring the distance in attendance.

Ashley, from Leeds, said: "I was just messing about in training and I saw the two bars so thought I'd go for it.

"At the start they were only three metres apart and that was pretty easy so I thought I'd stretch myself a bit.

"I went for it at about six metres and managed to nail it - I was ecstatic.

"My friends watching couldn't believe it, some of them didn't think I'd be able to.

"It's a nice feeling to be a world record holder of something."