Wetherspoons to give Chapel Allerton's Three Hulats pub a £1.2m facelift

A Leeds pub is to undergo a £1.2 million development project.

Pub operator JD Wetherspoon is to extend The Three Hulats in Chapel Allerton into a former nightclub.

Leeds City Council planners approved the idea last August, but more details have been announced.

Work on the pub in Harrogate Road will start on April 22.

The pub will close on May 6 and reopen with its new-look on August 13.

In addition to the extension, the pub will be fully refurbished and a larger open kitchen installed.

There will also be new toilets and a new area for staff.

Staff at the pub will be redeployed to other Wetherspoon pubs in the region while the pub is closed.

Pub manager Maria Church, who has managed The Three Hulats with her husband Graham since it opened, said: “We are delighted that the pub is set to be redeveloped.

“The pub first opened in March 1999 and has proven popular since day one.

“The investment highlights the company’s commitment to offering its customers the best possible pub and also its support for Chapel Allerton.

“Hopefully the investment will act as a catalyst for other businesses to invest in the area.”