Woman, 84, dead after car crash at Leeds retail park

An 84-year-old woman has died after a collision between a car and a parked lorry at a Leeds retail park.

The woman was a passenger in a blue Honda Jazz which collided with the lorry parked in a layby near B&Q on Killingbeck Drive at about 4pm yesterday (Thursday).

Both the passenger and the driver of the car, a 91-year-old man, were freed from the vehicle by emergency services and taken to hospital but the woman died a short time later.

The man remains in a serious condition in hospital, police said.

Sergeant Carl Quinn, of West Yorkshire Police's Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of this fatal collision and I would like to speak with anyone who saw the incident or has any information about what took place.

“Anyone who can assist is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101 referencing log number 1295 of June 28.”