Woman taken to hospital after Leeds Stanningley Road house fire

A woman was taken to hospital after a house fire in Leeds this morning.

Fire crews rushed to Stanningley Road just before 5am.

A tumble dryer was involved, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

The service added that a woman suffered smoke inhalation and received first aid before she was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Crews from Stanningley and Bradford attended along with a fire investigation officer and fire emergency support service staff.

Members used two hose reels and breathing apparatus sets, as well as positive pressure ventilation.

A smoke detection device had been working at the house.