Woman taken to hospital after Leeds Stanningley Road house fire

A woman was taken to hospital after a house fire in Leeds this morning.
Fire crews rushed to Stanningley Road just before 5am.
A tumble dryer was involved, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
The service added that a woman suffered smoke inhalation and received first aid before she was taken to hospital in an ambulance.
Crews from Stanningley and Bradford attended along with a fire investigation officer and fire emergency support service staff.
Members used two hose reels and breathing apparatus sets, as well as positive pressure ventilation.
A smoke detection device had been working at the house.