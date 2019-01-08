Work set to start on the development to transform Leeds’s south bank

Work on one of Leeds City Centre’s largest building developments in recent times looks finally set to start after outline plans have been rubber stamped.

The proposed 16-acre Brewery Site development, which is set to include 850 homes, hotel facilities with around 400 rooms and a five-acre urban park, was granted outline planning permission by Leeds City Council planners.

Artist's impression of how the site may look.

And developer Vastint, which is tasked with bringing the former Tetley’s Brewery site back into use over the coming years, has said initial work could start as early as January 2019.

The development has been hailed as a “catalyst” to kick-start the council’s wider south bank riverside redevelopment scheme, and would have the current Tetley gallery as its centrepiece.

Coun James McKenna, the head of the council’s city plans panel, said: “We are very anxious to see development, and it is great news that they are making a start on it.

“It’s hugely exciting. We always wanted a good park – we are one of the few cities in the UK that does not have a large inner-city park – this development gives us that.

“It is pretty big – there are going to be about 14,500 workers working there.

“It is brilliant – absolutely brilliant.”

More detailed plans for the park and building developments are set to be put to the council throughout 2019, while construction is hoped to start in early 2020.

Andrew Cobden, Vastint UK Services’ managing director said: “This is for the first phase of the project – it gives an opportunity to start work on the area and focus on the detailed design of the 850 homes.

“Leeds was a really obvious opportunity for us – we saw it as a growing city with a good economy, and a really well-supported and beautifully laid-out city centre.

“I think this is really important for Leeds – it’s a big site and is located south of Briggate and will be the catalyst for the south bank.

“It’s a real coup for Leeds in terms of city centre growth.

“Today we have received the mandate to start work on the first 6.6-hectares, and we now look forward to working up the detailed designs of the buildings and the park, key elements of this exciting new Leeds neighbourhood.”

He added work could start as early as next month to clear the site – this would include the demolition of a disused building.

Plans were originally put to the council’s city plans panel back in October 2017.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said Vastint has agreed to further detailed transport modelling with Highways England. This meant the legal agreement is now complete so all elements of the outline planning permission have been agreed and granted.

Vastint said it would also bring forward an outline planning application for land south of Crown Point Road later in 2019.