Police step up search for missing Keighley man as new details emerge about Lancaster train journey

Police have stepped up their search for a missing man from Keighley who boarded a train, as fresh details emerged today (Wednesday).

Gareth Shutt, 33, was reported missing on Monday and was last seen on CCTV footage, captured at Keighley railway station, at about 9.30pm the same day.

Officers yesterday launched an appeal in an effort to trace him, after he boarded a train to Lancaster

But police have now said they are now "seriously concerned" for his welfare.

It is believed that he boarded the 7.42pm service from Keighley, but got off at another stop before it reached Lancaster.

Detective Inspector Ryan Bragg, of Bradford District CID, said: “We are seriously concerned for the welfare of Gareth and would like to speak to anyone who saw him at Keighley railway station, or anyone who may have seen him on the train before it arrived in Lancaster at about 9.15pm.”

Enquiries are continuing to trace Mr Shutt.

He is described as being white, about 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build, with short, brown hair.

Mr Shutt was last seen wearing a black Superdry jacket, dark blue jeans and grey Nike trainers with luminous yellow laces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, quoting log 1861 of December 10.