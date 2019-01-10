The never seen before photos of Bradford through the ages Today we turn back the clock to showcase how Bradford has changed down the years. These never been seen before images online are published courtesy of Getty Images: 1. July 1921 Bradford Town Hall from Town Hall Square Getty Buy a Photo 2. Circa 1900 The Town Hall and Market Street Getty Buy a Photo 3. September 1936 Chairman of the Bradford Corporation Water Committee, Alderman Anthony Gadie, lays the last coping stone, marking the completion of 15 years work, on the Scar House Dam in the Nidderdale Valley. Getty Buy a Photo 4. September 1940 A queue for wartime communal eating at a kitchen in a gas showroom in Bradford with the menu chalked on the building. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4