Tri something new: Olympian Lucy Hall introduces Leeds shoppers to triathlon

With a series of major victories and an appearance at the 2012 Olympics under her belt, Lucy Hall knows what it takes to make it to the top of the triathlon world.

And the 25-year-old was only to happy to put shoppers at Trinity Leeds through their paces this weekend as she helped promote this summer’s ITU World Triathlon Series event in the city.

The country’s best-known triathlon event will take place for the third successive year in Leeds on June 9 and 10 and will aim to welcome 5,000 amateur participants to the city.

Organisers are hoping to encourage people in the city to “tri something new” by entering the GO TRI or sprint distance events, considered perfect distances for newcomers to the sport.

And on Saturday Lucy Hall provided a few pointers to shoppers and visitors, a mixture of sporty types and those just having a fun with their friends and family, on the swim-bike-run sport made famous by Leeds’ own Brownlee brothers.

Miss Hall, a member of British Triathlon’s UK Sport lottery-funded world-class programme, based in Leeds, said: “Today was so much fun, we had hundreds of people having a go at Trinity Leeds.

Triathlete Lucy Hall and Jessica Learmonth in action during a triathlon.

“For me triathlon is sport for any fitness level and I hope we have inspired a few to take on the triathlon challenge this New Year at the ITU World Triathlon Leeds 2018 in June.

“We are six months away now and there is plenty of time to get yourself prepared and get started in our sport, whatever ability.”

Emma Young, a Leeds ambassador for the ‘This Girl Can’ scheme to celebrate active women, said: “I had great fun today, it was hysterical getting off the bike and then trying to jump, the legs had completely gone.

“You really appreciate what triathletes have to go through getting off the bike and having to run; being able to have a race with Lucy [Hall] an Olympic athlete as well, was amazing.”

170118 Olympic Triathlete Lucy Hall at Trinity Leeds on Saturday for the triathlon challenge.

This year’s event will aim to build on the success of 2017, where 94 per cent of participants said they would recommend the ITU World Triathlon Leeds to a friend.

Full details of the 2018 routes will be confirmed in the coming weeks, although little change is expected from last year’s course for the sprint and standard distance races, with a single transition hub in Roundhay Park’s Event Village.

Once the amateur triathletes have finished their Sunday racing, it will be the turn of the world’s best as they compete in the fourth stop of the ITU World Triathlon Series in front of over 75,000 fans.

The GO TRI event is the perfect opportunity for first timers to take part in a fun, friendly and short distance triathlon for just £22.50 plus booking fee.

The sprint distance event will start with a swim in Roundhay Park’s Waterloo Lake, before participants embark on an 18.9km cycle and a 7.5km run towards the city centre.

On January, 31 entry prices are set to rise, so to get your place and join Team Leeds, visit http://leeds.triathlon.org/newyear.