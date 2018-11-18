Dramatic images show horror Wakefield crash

Have your say

These dramatic images show the aftermath of a crash in Wakefield in which two people travelling in the car 'miraculously' survived.

The pictures were posted on Twitter by West Yorkshire Police Roads Police Unit in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The smash is believed to have taken place near Upton in Wakefield and the driver and passenger 'miraculously' survived.

Police added in the tweet that the driver of the BMW provided a positive roadside breath test.

The tweet read: "The driver of this vehicle has provided a positive roadside breath test.

"Driver and passenger have miraculously survived."