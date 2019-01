Have your say

A missing woman last seen outside a Wakefield school on Friday has now been found, police said.

The family of Frances Patnaik, pictured, were said to be "very concerned" for her welfare yesterday, prompting police to carry out searches.

However this morning, a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Frances Patnaik who was subject to an earlier missing persons appeal has been found safe and well.

"Officers would like to thank the public for their help."