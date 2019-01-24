New images issued as police probe burglaries in Wakefield

Police today released images of a man they want to trace in connection with two burglaries in Wakefield.

The most recent incident took place in the Sandal area of the city last Friday, January 18.

Jewellery was taken from an upstairs bedroom of a property on Woodland Drive during the break-in, which happened in the evening.

The suspect is described as having glasses and is said to have been wearing a tracksuit top.

Police are probing links between the Woodland Drive incident and a burglary on St Pledwick Lane, also in Sandal, on November 22, 2017.

Wakefield District CID’s Det Insp Sam Freeman said: “We are issuing images of a man we want to speak with in connection with a burglary in the Sandal area earlier this month and would like to speak with anyone who can identify the man pictured.

“We are also linking the burglary with a non recent offence on St Pledwick Lane in 2017 and I would ask anyone who has any information about the offences to contact Wakefield District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13190033358.”