Video - Leeds Remembrance Day service

Poignant tributes to those who lost their lives in conflict have stilled the city as thousands pause to honour the sacrifice of the country's war dead.

Crowds lined the streets surrounding Leeds' war memorial for today's ceremonies, led by the Lord Mayor and following a procession from servicemen and women.

The Remembrance Day Parade

Today's tributes, marking 100 years since the end of the First World War, were particularly poignant as veterans laid wreaths alongside the families of those who had lost a loved one in more recent conflicts.

And as the bugle call of the Last Post faded at 11am, heads bowed to honour all.

"It's not about the wars - it's about the soldiers who fought in them," said young Ethan McCarthy, aged 14, who's elder brother was among those marching for the reserves.

"It's important to keep that alive."

Sarah Scarrott from Ripon, whose husband was among those leading the parade, had brought son Joe, 15, and his girlfriend Ella, 14, to pay their respects.

"It means a lot to us to be here, it's very important. It's great to see such a large amount of people here to support them and remember.

"That's what we need to do, to teach our children the importance of what it means. I'm very proud all those marching today."

The civic procession, representing veterans and serving servicemen and women, and accompanied by the Salvation Army band, had seen crowds gather outside Leeds' Victoria Gardens.

The Revd Sam Corley led a welcome address, before a reading of In Flanders' Fields by a former serviceman.

Representatives from a number of faiths presented further prayers, before the laying of the wreaths, by dignitaries, politicians, church leaders and members of the public.

Among those invited as a guest of honour was First World War veteran Benjamin Boocock, aged 98, from Bramhope.

Called up at 18 just a week before the war began, he served in Iceland, Nigeria and India, and was based in Burma at the end of the war with the 69th Field Regimen.

In recent years, he said, he has attended every one of the city's main Remembrance Sunday services on November 11, accompanied by members of his former regiment.

And to see him here today, said grandfather Malcolm Roffe from Killingbeck, was an honour.

The 55-year-old, who had brought three-year-old grandson Zack to meet the veteran, said he was moved to be able to take a picture of the young boy with someone who had served in war.

"My father was in the RAF, he passed away four years ago," said Mr Roffe. "It's so important that the young people of today understand what people have done for our country.

"To meet people like Mr Boocock, that's why we brought Zack down here today. This is what it means, this is what it's all about."