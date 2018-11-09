Thousands of soldiers went to fight on the Western Front, and this camera captured what they saw
These remarkable photographs taken by a First World War hero have been revealed 104 years after he took his camera to the battlefields of Ypres.
Captain Robert Bennett, known as Bob, used his Vest Pocket Kodak to document life on the front line from October 1914 to January 1915. He embarked for France at the very beginning of the conflict aged 25, serving as a machine gunner in 1st Battalion, the Somerset Light Infantry.
Captain Robert Harley Egerton Bennett took this photo of his fellow soldier Captain Bob Bennett outside Somerset House