Pop singer Ellie Goulding has announced that some special, surprise star guests will perform at her wedding at a Doncaster church later this year.

The singer, who announced her engagement to art dealer Caspar Jopling in August last year, is due to tie the knot near his family’s historic home Frickley Hall later this year.

And the Starry Eyed and Burn singer has revealed she has enlisted the help of special guests to perform as a surprise for her mother in a candid chat on Capital Breakfast on Friday morning.

READ MORE: Pop star Ellie Goulding set to marry into Doncaster aristocratic family

Speaking to Roman Kemp and Vick Hope, the singer, 32, confessed plans are well underway for her upcoming nuptials.

Ellie said: '[Caspar's] in New York so I’m planning here by myself a bit but, yeah, I think it’s good.

'In fact, I have got some people singing at the wedding but I can't say because I want it to be a surprise, mainly for my mum'.

The hitmaker also revealed she wouldn't consider a Vegas wedding - but did admit she and Caspar, 26, will be making a trip to Graceland as her fiancé is 'really obsessed with Elvis'.

Ellie said: 'Caspar’s really obsessed with Elvis so for his birthday I got him a weekend to Graceland. We haven’t had time to go yet but I’m really excited about that, to see his house and all his stuff.'

READ MORE: Singer Ellie Goulding baptised at Doncaster church ahead of wedding

The singer admitted she 'can't wait to move back' to the UK permanently with her fiancé as 'life is too hectic in New York'.

Ellie added: 'We have a place in New York but we’re moving back here permanently, so that’s exciting. So it means that I’ll be here full time and not in New York.'

She recently revealed she'd enlisted the services of a wedding planner because she was struggling to find the time to organise her nuptials.

Last year, it was revealed she had been secretly baptised at a Doncaster church ahead of her wedding at the same venue next summer, according to reports.

The chart star underwent the religious ceremony at All Saints Church in Frickley near fiance Caspar’s family home.

The art dealer’s family live at nearby Frickley Hall and according to The Sun, the pair will tie the knot at the church this summer before a lavish reception at the Grade II listed mansion.

The couple started dating two years ago and announced their engagement in August.

READ MORE: Inside the Doncaster aristocratic family Ellie Goudling is marrying into

Caspar is the son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam.

Mrs Warde-Aldam, whose family own Frickley Hall between Hooton Pagnell and Frickley, has two children with Mr Jopling who she married in 1987 - Charlotte born in 1990 and Caspar, born in 1992.

She married Charles Andrew Warde-Aldam in 1997.

The couple live at Frickey Hall in the village which was built in 1760.