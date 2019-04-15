A popular restaurant at Sheffield's Valley Centertainment has announced its permanent closure – and is to be replaced with something “new and exciting.”

The Harvester pub has been closed since a fire caused serious damages to the premises in January.

Now the firm has revealed on its website that the venue will not re-opening as a Harvester while notices on the doors say the bar is awaiting a rebranding.

An industrial deep fat fryer caught fire at the Harvester at around 9am on Monday, January 21.

The blaze then spread through to the roof of the restaurant before it was eventually extinguished by firefighters.

Thankfully, nobody was injured in the fire after the restaurant was evacuated.

Despite the blaze breaking out in January, the restaurant has remained closed ever since.

A notice on the firm’s website said: “This restaurant is now closed.

“We have now closed our doors as a Harvester restaurant to make way for something new and exciting.”

A note on the venue’s doors simply reads: “Closed for rebranding. Sorry for any inconvenience.”