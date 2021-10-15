Conservative MP stabbed multiple times as he met constituents - police arrest man

A man has been arrested after a Conservative MP was stabbed several times.

Sir David Amess, MP for Southend West in Essex, was attacked on Friday (15 October) at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

The incident is said to have happened at his constituency surgery when a man walked in and stabbed him multiple times.

Sir David has been receiving treatment at the scene for his injuries, according to several reports.

A spokesman for his office in Westminster said: “The incident has happened. I don’t know what the incident is. We are still waiting.”

His condition is unclear.

What Essex Police said

In a statement, Essex Police said officers arrived at the scene in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm and arrested a man.

The statement said: “We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Road North, #LeighonSea shortly after 12.05pm today (Friday 15 October).

“Officers were on scene shortly after, arrested a man and recovered a knife. He is currently in custody.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public.

“We want to thank the public who alerted us to the incident so quickly.

“We need anyone who saw anything or has CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage to contact us. If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

“Please quote incident 445 of 15 October. You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Reaction from Westminster

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “Horrific and deeply shocking news.

“Thinking of David, his family and his staff.”

Conservative MP and former party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith tweeted: “My thoughts are with David Amess MP and his family at this awful time.

“Praying for a full recovery following this appalling, shocking news. This angry, violent behaviour cannot be tolerated in politics or any other walk of life…”