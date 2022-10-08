As Liverpool is announced as the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest host city, numerous shows at M&S Bank Arena are set to be postponed – here’s everything we know so far.

Liverpool has been selected as the host city for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest after a long bidding race with the likes of Glasgow, Newcastle and Leeds. But now the process has finally come to a close, and Liverpool M&S Arena will host the final and both semi-finals in May of next year.

The United Kingdom was chosen as the home of Eurovision in 2023 after it finished second in last year’s contest. Winner Ukraine was unable to take the reins due to the ongoing conflict with Russia - and so the UK will be holding the song festival on its behalf.

As the host venue, Liverpool M&S Bank Arena will have to allow around one-to-two months’ worth of preparation, setting aside enough time for the stage build, rehearsals and other essentialities to be taken care of. This means shows that were originally booked in at the arena between the start of April and mid-May could be at risk of postponement.

Here’s everything you need to know about potential show rearrangements, including the confirmed Eurovision dates, what venues indicated would happen prior to the announcement, and which shows at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena could have their dates changed.

When is the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final?

As confirmed along with the host city announcement, the 2023 Eurovision Grand Final will take place on Saturday, May 13. All the action will unfold in Liverpool that evening - including songs from contestants and the crowning of the winner.

When are the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals?

There are two semi-finals of Eurovision in 2023, and they will both get underway a few days before the Grand Final. The first will be on Tuesday, May 9, and the second will be on Thursday, May 11.

What shows will be postponed as Liverpool M&S Bank Arena hosts Eurovision 2023?

Olly Murs was set to perform at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena on May 6, but this could be postponed to a different date to make way for the Eurovision Song Contest

Nothing has been confirmed just yet as to any shows being postponed as a result of the Eurovision host city announcement, however, it is expected all performances that were set to take place between the start of April and the contest dates will be postponed and moved in due course.

This is according to the BBC, who were - before the host city was revealed - told by multiple venues that discussions would be held with productions already booked. Arenas did however state they could not respond to financial costs queries because the hosting opportunity was only hypothetical at that stage.

