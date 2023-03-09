Delivery company Getir says its ‘Purple Perks’ initiative sees essential items slashed by up to 50%.

Getir has slashed prices for more than 500 essential items by up to 50% in March to help people with the cost of living crisis. The popular grocery delivery said the discount, which ends on March 31, covers essentials such as eggs and pasta to cleaning and parenting essentials.

Called ‘Purple Perks’, Getir said the initiative aims at helping people who have cut back on non-essentials after inflation hit record highs in February, currently standing at 17.1% and adding over £800 to the typical annual shopping bill.

Items such as luxury alcohol, sweets, treats, and gourmet pet food are also being reduced by up to 50%, with spirits being discounted by 30%. Christopher Chaaya, general manager at Getir UK, said: ‘’We’re striving to help people across the country amid the cost of living crisis.

He added: “We have launched the Purple Perks initiative to help consumers through the cost of living crisis. Reducing prices on both essential and non-essential items, the goal of the initiative is to bring some joy back into grocery shopping whereby people can get what they want and need away from the pressures of inflation.”

According to Getir, throughout the month of March, new products will be added to the Purple Perks initiative so customers can get more savings on the things they need every time they do their shopping.

