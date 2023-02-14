A study from the International Drivers Association analysed driving offences per 1,000 people in areas across England and Wales to determine the safest areas

A new study has revealed the police areas in England and Wales with the safest drivers. The study looked at the latest police force data from 2010 to 2020 on speeding offences for each region in England and Wales to establish where the speediest drivers commit their offences.

The research also looked into the highest number of speeding offences per 1,000 people. Lincolnshire was top with 5.43 speeding offences per 1,000 people, with the average number of annual speeding offences in the area being 4,164.

A spokesperson said “Lincolnshire is a rural county with plenty of long straight A-roads that might tempt drivers to put their foot down. But while there are few of us who can honestly say we’ve never bust a speed limit, the less we do it, the better.”

A spokesperson from the International Drivers Association said: "Speeding is dangerous. Roads have speed limits for a reason, and they are limits, not targets. All drivers should stay within the limits to reduce the likelihood of injury-causing and fatal accidents.

“Get caught speeding and, if convicted, you’ll get points on your licence, and these will likely stick for four years. Rack up a total of 12 or more and you could be banned from driving. On top of that, you’ll need to declare your points when applying for or renewing your car insurance, with an increase of around 5% on the cards because you’re now perceived to be a riskier prospect.”

Police force areas with the safest drivers in England & Wales

Here are the police force areas with safest drivers in England and Wales based on Number of speeding offences per 1,000 residents.

Durham - 0.95

Derbyshire - 1.24

Wiltshire - 1.27

Gloucestershire - 1.47

West Midlands - 1.48

Metropolitan police - 1.55

Cleveland - 1.56

Northumbria - 1.88

Northamptonshire - 1.89