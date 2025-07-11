Amazon Prime Day Deals: Keep your dog cool during the heatwave with these gadgets | Amazon

Essential Prime Day gadgets to keep your dog cool all summer long.

As summer temperatures soar across the country, pet owners face the challenge of keeping their dogs safe and comfortable in extreme heat. This year, Amazon Prime Day brings timely deals on smart products that can help keep your dog cool throughout the heatwave.

One of the simplest and most effective solutions is the Furry baby Dog Cooling Mat £11.39 (was £13.99 save 19%). This mat uses pressure-activated cooling gel to draw heat away from your dog's body. It doesn't require refrigeration or electricity and remains consistently cooler than the ambient temperature.

It's especially useful for older dogs or breeds with thick coats who need a cool spot to rest indoors.

For dogs who spend time outdoors, the Petlicity Elevated Dog Bed with Canopy £25.49 (was £29.99 save 15%) provides a more comprehensive cooling solution. This raised, cot-style bed promotes airflow beneath your dog, reducing the risk of overheating on hot surfaces. The canopy provides shade from direct sunlight, making it ideal for use in gardens, patios, or even while camping.

If you're looking to make cooling off a bit more fun, the BACOENG Outdoor Dog Water Fountain Sprinkler £32.29 (was £37.99 save 15%) This sturdy, coated metal device connects to a garden hose and features a paw-activated brass valve. Dogs can step on the pedal to trigger a stream of fresh water, turning hydration into a playful experience.

With Amazon Prime Day running through July 11, now is the ideal time to invest in these cooling tools. These gadgets are an affordable way to keep your pet cool, hydrated, and happy all summer long.

