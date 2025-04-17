Higher household energy bills are likely to feed through into April's inflation figures.

A new free comparison tool promises to cut your energy bills by hundreds of pounds – and it’s available to customers of all major suppliers

A new service is offering to save people £388 on their energy bills and it comes with zero cost.

Switcheroo is offering customers of all the major energy providers the chance to check rival providers to see if they can cut their bills and save money.

It includes people who have signed up to British Gas, EDF, e-on, Octopus Energy and Scottish Power. You can check here.

The service is free and lists any tariff where you can get cheaper energy than your current deal, with steps to take to switch your provider.

For the last few years Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis suggested it was not worth looking for energy switching services because nearly every household was paying the energy cap - the minimum level energy companies are allowed to charge.

The Money Saving Expert website said: “Almost every household has been charged the same price for their energy over the last year under the Energy Price Cap (EPC) and the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG), with no cheaper fixed deals to switch to.”

However in recent years energy companies have started to offer below-price cap prices thanks to falling wholesale prices and that means you can now save money by switching your energy provider.

The new comparison service is offering free energy comparisons and claims to have already helped two million customers save money. It claims to help people save an average of £388 per year on energy bills.

Between 1 April and 30 June 2025, the energy price cap is set at £1,849 per year for a typical household who use electricity and gas and pay by Direct Debit. This is an increase of 6.4% compared to the cap set between 1 January to 31 March 2025 (£1,738).

The price cap is based on the average family usage and limits the amount people spend on energy prices.