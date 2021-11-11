Black Friday is almost here - but The White Company are getting ready for their own version of the eagerly anticipated discount event, the ‘White Weekend’

White Company have already discounted some items ahead of its White Weekend Black Friday sale

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Luxury lifestyle brand The White Company will be offering customers a host of deals across their gifts, clothing and homeware ranges later this month.

What is White Weekend?

White Weekend is The White Company’s version of a Black Friday sale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every year, retailers offer fantastic deals on a range of products on the last Friday in November as part of a Black Friday tradition in what has become one of the most eagerly anticipated shopping events of the year.

This year, Black Friday will take place on Friday, November 26.

Many brands, however, offer great discounted products outside of the main day. Some begin their sales much earlier in November, and some have items on offer for the whole weekend or week.

When is White Weekend?

The White Company have not yet confirmed when exactly their White Weekend sale will begin and end, however, considering it’s been called a weekend we can assume it will last a few days - so there will be plenty of opportunity to bag some of the best bargains.

Last year, The White Company’s Black Friday ended on Cyber Monday, which this year falls on Monday, November 29.

Cyber Monday is a day dedicated to online specific discounts, and is always the Monday following Black Friday.

What deals can you expect?

We won’t know exactly what products are on offer - and how much they have been discounted by - until the weekend itself so the best way to know what the best deals are is to keep an eye on The White Company website.

The website states: “Our White Weekend offers are coming soon, across stylish nightwear, premium candles and home fragrance, luxury bedding and gorgeous childrenswear.”

Last year, customers were offered 20 per cent off site-wide on a range of goodies including bedding, gifts, kitchenware and more. So, fans of the brand have every reason to get excited about this year’s upcoming sale.

Some items are, however, already on sale.

You can snap up some of the best items below.

Cord Jersey Sweatshirt Cord Jersey Sweatshirt £35.40 Winter cosiness 5/5 This sweatshirt is both stylish and sustainable, and features the brand’s new fine-cord fabric, which is a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. That means it’s super cosy for you and also good for the planet. This is a go-to piece of clothing that you’re going to want to wear day after day to keep you warm and comfortable throughout winter. Available in three colours; navy (pictured), pale pink and ecru, and sizes XS to XL. Why not get one in every colour? As this jumper now has 40 per cent off, you can afford to treat yourself. Buy now

Brushed Deep Waistband Joggers Brushed Deep Waistband Joggers £34.30 Luxurious comfort 4.5/5 Joggers are a must-have staple in every women’s wardrobe. Put them on as soon as you get in from work (or live in them if you work from home!), and lounge about all weekend in them too. Featuring wide elasticated ankle cuffs and a comfy wide waistband, these pull-on effortless lounge trousers are made of a black modal-blend fabric. They’re wonderfully soft and cosy without being too thick and heavy. There’s currently 40 per cent off them. Available in sizes 4 to 18. Buy now

Victoria Abril Trainers Victoria Abril Trainers £48.30 Every day footwear 4/5 These shoes, which will go with any outfit, are crafted from white organic-cotton canvas and recycled material, featuring a lace-up front. The 3cm-thick rubber sole is made with vegetable oils, and the tongue has a pink rubber logo patch. Organic cotton is grown using no chemical fertilisers and far less water than conventional cotton, but it retains a luxuriously soft quality. Perfect for everyday wear and smart casual looks. There’s currently 30 per cent off them. Available in shoes sizes 3 to 8. Buy now

Men's Brushed Cotton Stripe Pyjama Shorts Men's Brushed Cotton Stripe Pyjama Shorts £18.00 Nighttime comfort 3.5/5 He can get comfortable during the dark evenings with these pj shorts, styled in a classic cut. With a classic yarn-dyed blue and white stripe, this super-soft brushed pair has an elasticated waistband and contrasting tie for extra comfort. They’ve currently got 40 per cent off. Available in sizes S to XL. Buy now

Knitted Jacket With Lamb Ears Knitted Jacket With Lamb Ears £25.20 Cuteness for babies 4.5/5 Keep little lambs cosy and warm throughout the winter with this gorgeous hooded cardigan which is suitable for both girls and boys. In timeless white, the button-down style makes it a perfect layering piece, and the adorable lamb ears are an extra-special adorable finishing touch. Available in sizes 9 to 18 months. Better yet, it has 30 per cent off right now. Buy now