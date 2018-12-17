Weekend Review: Rotherham Titans leave it late to prove credentials as Otley continue rise

Have your say

Rotherham Titans clinched a slender victory in National One, extending their winning run to four games with a 10-7 victory over Blackheath at Clifton Lane.

Blackheath, second in the table, started nominally brighter and edged into a 7-0 first-half lead.

But Rotherham were not to be pegged back so easily.

They did have to wait 15 minutes from time however to get a foothold after being awarded a penalty try to level the scores.

Eight minutes later, Alex Dolly answered the call and slotted a penalty home to give the Titans the lead going into the final minutes.

With the Titans holding onto their slender lead, they stay fifth in the table and nine points from leaders Old Elthamians.

After last week’s narrow loss, Sheffield Tigers bounced back against promotion candidates Hinckley with a 12-3 win in National 2 North.

Tigers were up early in the game after right winger Jamie Broadley touched down and the extras added by fly-half Mark Ireland.

A penalty cut Tigers’ lead to 7-3 but a further try from Tigers’ centre Thomas Hart sealed the win.

Otley held on in the second half to record a 6-0 victory over second-placed Chester.

Two converted penalties by fly-half Ben Smith were the difference between the teams. Otley climb to fifth after their 10th win of the season.

Leicester Lions arguably produced the shock of the day and assured that the top three sides were all beaten on Saturday after their 17-0 win over visitors Hull Ionians.

The hosts ran into a 12-0 lead at the half after two tries from full-back Alex Wilcockson and they were met with no reply from Ionians who have been exemplary for the most part of the season. The loss means that the Ionians gap at the top of the table has shrunk to three points.

Huddersfield’s home game against Yorkshire rivals Wharfedale fell victim to a frozen pitch at Lockwood Park.

Harrogate lost 44-24 at Billingham in the North Premier league.

Billingham took an early lead when they crashed over in the fifth minute before lock Martin Dodds hit back in the 10th minute for the away side.

Billingham extended their lead in the 13th with another try before adding a penalty to their tally after 22 minutes.

Lock Sam Brady hit back again for Harrogate when he scored a try in the 31st which was subsequently converted by fly-half Sam Fox to leave the score 17-12.

The home side once again extended their lead when they added another two tries to their tally in the 37th and 47th minutes.

Winger Harry Barnard gave Harrogate some hope of a comeback when he crashed over in the 52nd minute to leave the score 34-17 with 28 minutes to play.

But Billingham sealed the victory by adding another two tries in the 58th and 71st minutes.

There was time for a late consolation for the away team when outside centre Andrew Lawson scored Harrogate’s fourth try to seal a try bonus point.

Elsewhere, leaders Hull continued their great form with a 40-3 win at Wirral, while Ilkley leapfrogged their fellow Yorkshire side Sandal with a 22-5 home victory.

The win means that the home side move above their Yorkshire rivals on points difference with both sides being level on 36 points after 14 games.

Scarborough maintained their position at the top of the North One East Division with a 31-3 victory at home to Bridlington.

Huddersfield YMCA maintained their position in second place with an 18-10 victory at Malton and Norton.

The victory leaves them only three points behind league leaders Scarborough.