Pub chain Samuel Smith’s – which has bars in Doncaster and Sheffield – has banned drinkers from using mobile phones.

The chain, which has 300 pubs across the UK, banned swearing last year and the latest crackdown is aimed at protecting “what it describes as social conversations.”

Sam Smith's is banning phones from its pubs.

iPads have also been banned and under the new rules, the chain has insisted that pub-goers will have to leave premises to take a call.

In a memo sent out to managers, owner Humphrey Smith described how the 'brewery's policy is not to allow customers mobile phones, laptops or similar inside our pubs'.

The brewery owner has also forbidden jukeboxes, slot machines and even televisions at the pubs.

The memo, first reported by the Manchester Evening News, read: 'The brewery's policy is not to allow customers to use mobile phones, laptops or similar inside our pubs.

'If a customer receives a call then he or she should go outside to take it in the same way as is required with smoking.

'Whether outside or inside, tablets and iPads must be prohibited. Customers must not be allowed to receive transmitted pictures of sport or downloads music apps on the brewery's premises either inside or outside.

'The brewery's policy is that out pubs are for social conversation person to person.'

The pub has a number of outlets across Yorkshire, including pubs in Doncaster and Sheffield.