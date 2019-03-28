Sheffield is on alert for potential Brexit protests, blockades and demonstrations tomorrow on what would have been the day Britain was scheduled to leave the EU.

A huge Leave demonstration is planned in London for 4pm outside Parliament, with thousands of people from across the country expected to attend.

But there have been warnings of local demonstrations – and calls for blockades and protests in solidarity for events in the capital which will see the culmination of Nigel Farage’s Leave Means Leave march.

Britain was due to leave the EU tomorrow but Prime Minister Theresa May has postponed the leaving date while negotiations continue in Parliament. The date could be May 22 if Mrs May’s deal is passed – or April 12 if it is not.

Last night, Mrs May indicated she was prepared to stand down if MPs backed her deal – while eight other alternative proposals drawn up by MPs to reach agreement on Brexit failed to command a majority.

They included a no deal, revoking Article 50 and staying in the EU and other set-ups outlining Britain’s future dealings with Europe.

Meanwhile, there have been calls for a series of blockades and protests tomorrow to show growing anger from Leave voters about the Brexit process.

Pro-Brexit groups have called for blockades of motorways, newspaper offices, railways stations, airports and council offices tomorrow.

A number of ‘go-slow’ motorway protests are also planned and there have previously been calls to blockade every major roundabout and junction in Britain to cause widespread disruption

Facebook group Brexit Protest and Direct Action is behind the plans and wants to paralyse the country on Friday to show its anger over delays to Brexit.

A post said: “To coincide with the London events on March 29, we are are asking members to once again organise events in your own towns and cities by way of go slows and pedestrian rallies outside public offices etc.

“Pick a route that includes town centres, major road junctions, railway stations and bus routes and plan to target where it will be most effective.”

Suggested targets included the offices of the DVLA in Swansea, passport offices, Liverpool’s Lime Street railway station, airport routes as well as docks and ports such as Dover and Felixstowe.

Protesters have also called for blockades of newspaper offices over ‘biased’ Brexit reporting, newspaper printing works, Media City in Salford, BBC and Sky offices, the Channel Tunnel, MPs constituency offices, town halls and local government offices.

The post added: “Anywhere that hits infrastructure and causes disruption in support of your democratic rights . It’s your right to peaceful protest. “If you don’t stand, we don’t stand up as one and we will lose that right so let’s make sure we take direct action.”

Meanwhile, Yorkshire Brexit Action Group, an unconnected organisation, has called for people to join the demonstration in London.

A post on Facebook said: “So now Brexiteers we need to show up in force on Friday.

“We need to show these people we are not going to be ignored. I honestly believe there are going to be more than two or 3 million people in London on Friday - this country now needs you.

“It is now time to stop being armchair warriors, it is now time to stop being keyboard warriors it is now time to stand up and be counted for what it is you believe in.

“It is now time to take back what is ours and what we all voted for in this democratic so-called country. Get yourselves down to London this Friday.

“It is one day for the rest of your life that might make a difference, come and be part of history. Let's show these idiots in Parliament what we are all about!”