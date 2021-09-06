‘Anything can happen now’: Yorkshire CCC thrash Somerset at Scarborough to jump back into title hunt

quotes intro

By Chris Waters
Monday, 6th September 2021, 9:00 pm
Yorkshire's Matt Fisher celebrates the wicket of Somerset's Azhar Ali with team-mates George Hill and Dom Bess.

quotes copy

copy

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

copy

Yorkshire's Harry Brook celebrates his century against Somerset. Pictures: Will Palmer/SWpix.com
Yorkshire's Jordan Thompson celebrates the wicket of Somerset's Tom Banton after he was caught behind by team-mate Harry Duke.