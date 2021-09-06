‘Anything can happen now’: Yorkshire CCC thrash Somerset at Scarborough to jump back into title hunt

Sport‘Anything can happen now’: Yorkshire CCC thrash Somerset at Scarborough to jump back into title huntquotes introBy Chris WatersMonday, 6th September 2021, 9:00 pm Yorkshire's Matt Fisher celebrates the wicket of Somerset's Azhar Ali with team-mates George Hill and Dom Bess.quotes copycopy Sign up to our daily newsletterThe i newsletter cut through the noiseSign upThanks for signing up!Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.Submitting...copyYorkshire's Harry Brook celebrates his century against Somerset. Pictures: Will Palmer/SWpix.comYorkshire's Jordan Thompson celebrates the wicket of Somerset's Tom Banton after he was caught behind by team-mate Harry Duke.