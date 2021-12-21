Ashes: ‘England have to be better’ – Chris Silverwood

England head coach Chris Silverwood and Joe Root talk during an England Ashes squad practice session. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

The tourists are 2-0 down after heavy defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, meaning they need a barely credible hat-trick of victories if they are to get their hands on the urn.

Root expressed his frustrations when he spoke after the latest 275-run defeat, bemoaning his bowlers for bowling too short and the batting group for failing to make competitive totals.

The inquest continued after Root’s media commitments were complete, too, with Silverwood lifting the lid on the stark conversations that the captain led on Monday night.

“What you saw was what we got in the dressing room after,” he said. “We had a really good talk, which was needed.

“There were a few things thrown out there. There were some honest chats, which was great. It was good and it was healthy, we had a really good talk which was needed. We will move forward.

“I think there are some lessons to be learned – he is right. We have to learn quickly. We have to be better – it’s a simple as that.”

The statistics make for grim reading in the England camp, beyond the broader concern of the series scoreline. Australia have the top three run-scorers, the top five individual innings and the top three wicket-takers, leaving their opponents in the shade.

Silverwood acknowledged the uncomfortable truth that the best role models for his players were their opposite numbers in the Baggy Green caps.

“Australia have showed us how to play in their conditions,” he said.

“We have to take those lessons into the next game and make sure we learn from them. Look at how they played in their conditions, what we can learn from it and how we can move forward.”

England travelled from Adelaide to Melbourne yesterday, and will consider squad options once training resumes at the cavernous MCG.

Fast bowler Mark Wood is a virtual certainty to come into an attack that missed his searing speed, while any of Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow and Dan Lawrence could come into consideration to stiffen a batting order that has yet to get going.

Haseeb Hameed and Ollie Pope would appear most vulnerable following signs of fight from Rory Burns and Jos Buttler last time out.

Australia have called up uncapped seam bowler Scott Boland for the Boxing Day Test as cover for a bowling attack showing signs of wear and tear.

The decision to add the 32-year-old to the squad suggests the management have some fitness concerns over their pace group. Captain Pat Cummins is set to return after serving a seven-day isolation for a close contact with Covid-19 but Josh Hazlewood is in doubt as he continues to recover from a side injuy.

Mitchell Starc appeared to be in discomfort at times in the last couple of days at Adelaide Oval and all-rounder Cameron Green is still being treated carefully.

A call-up at the MCG is a dream for local boy Boland on his home ground. He turned out for Australia A against England Lions earlier this month, twice dismissed the touring captain Alex Lees with the new ball.

The 32-year-old has played 14 one-day internationals and three Twenty20s for his country.

Australia proved their strength in depth in South Australia, where debutant Michael Neser and the recalled Jhye Richardson stepped in admirably for Cummins and Hazlewood.

Richardson, who took 5-42 on the final day to seal victory, said: “The beauty of Australian cricket at the moment is we’ve got fast bowling stocks for days. I think that’s a wonderful problem for the selectors to have.”

Former England player and coach David Lloyd has announced his decision to stand down as a cricket commentator with Sky Sports after more than two decades in the role.

Affectionately known as ‘Bumble’, Lloyd brought a learned eye to proceedings during a stint filled with highs and lows covering England.

He was the last of the ‘old guard’ on the microphone at Sky, which axed former England captains David Gower and Lord Botham in 2019 while former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding retired from broadcasting earlier this year.

Lloyd, 74, cited no longer sharing the commentary box with his contemporaries, as well as the death of colleague and another former England captain Bob Willis two years ago, as among his reasons for stepping down.

Lloyd, a former opener who averaged in excess of 40 for England in nine Tests and eight one-day internationals, enjoyed a fine first-class career with home county Lancashire that spanned from 1965 to 1983.