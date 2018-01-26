Harewood House hosts Norther Cross-Country battle

For the first time in history, Harewood House will be transformed into a huge cross-country battlefield, as some of Yorkshire’s finest runners take centre stage in today’s Northern Cross Country Championships.

After retaining her title in dominant fashion last year Leeds City’s Claire Duck now aims for three on the bounce, with former champions Georgia Malir and Susan Partridge, along with World Mountain medallist Emma Clayton making up a strong Leeds team.

No-one will be quick to forget Sheffield and Dearne’s Jonathan Shields however, with last season’s Inter-County champion possessing the pedigree to produce something special. Connor Craig-Jackson

Despite a disappointing effort last year, Yorkshire champion Emile Cairess will once again be a key favourite running in Leeds colours, as he has another another crack at the under-20 men’s race.

However Cairess may be given something to think about from the City of York contingent which includes under 17 champion Angus McMillan and a much improved Josh Schofield.

Elsewhere, Barnsley’s Alice Moore looks to kick on from her impressive victory at the Yorkshire Championships, entering as a strong contender in the under-20 women’s race along with York’s Georgia Rothwell.

After claiming the title last year under 17 champion Mya Taylor will be set for a very tough defence this time around, with fellow Rotherham Harrier Cyane Robinson and Ilkley’s Bethan Morley firmly in the hunt for Taylor’s crown.

Meanwhile, under-15s champion Josh Dickinson looks to continue his impressive start to the under-17s this year, but the City of York athlete will be in for another tough contest against Morpeth’s Rory Leonard.

The same can also be said for Ethan Hussey of Leeds City, with Middlesbrough’s Archie Lowe set to run him close.